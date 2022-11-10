Product Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Product Systems Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

To effectively implement new and maintain existing trading systems within Company CIB Markets and identify opportunities and recommend impactful IT solutions that enable the achievement of business objectives.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc)

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g. Green Strategy)

Seek opportunities to improve and automate business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Company

Ensure effective business continuity by implementing robust solutions interpreted from business requirements specifications

Participate in projects in a consulting or specialist capacity with other role players internally and external to the organization throughout the project lifecycle

Ensure successful systems integration and implementation to meet the strategic objectives of organization; department and team

Ensure optimal functioning of trading systems by ensuring they are configured for optimal performance; and continuously improving on existing processes and functionality

Document related processes; procedures and policies for supporting the systems Document troubleshooting procedures for recovery of incidents and successful handover of systems support to the relevant GT support areas; including training

Manage the security and regulatory compliance of trading systems

Ensure recovery plans are in place for all identified core trading systems Track the planning and execution of regular DRP testing by GT Participate in providing comprehensive and accurate audit report inputs and reporting to internal stakeholder the resolution of any audit findings

Manage stakeholder relationships by maintaining optimized communication channels between the technical integrations team and stakeholders

Elicit; analyse and validate requirements for changes to trading systems within a defined stakeholders area within Capital

Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing

Company and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned

Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe

Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other relevant fields

2 – 5 years’ experience in Capital Markets environment

Interacting with diverse people

Effective stakeholder management of cross functional teams

Exposure in Trading Systems Development i.e. Front Arena, Calypso, Murex and related

Related programming languages i.e. Java, Python, C#, ADFL, C++, SQL and related

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Java

Python

SQL

