Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Product Systems Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.
What you will be doing:
- To effectively implement new and maintain existing trading systems within Company CIB Markets and identify opportunities and recommend impactful IT solutions that enable the achievement of business objectives.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc)
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g. Green Strategy)
- Seek opportunities to improve and automate business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Company
- Ensure effective business continuity by implementing robust solutions interpreted from business requirements specifications
- Participate in projects in a consulting or specialist capacity with other role players internally and external to the organization throughout the project lifecycle
- Ensure successful systems integration and implementation to meet the strategic objectives of organization; department and team
- Ensure optimal functioning of trading systems by ensuring they are configured for optimal performance; and continuously improving on existing processes and functionality
- Document related processes; procedures and policies for supporting the systems Document troubleshooting procedures for recovery of incidents and successful handover of systems support to the relevant GT support areas; including training
- Manage the security and regulatory compliance of trading systems
- Ensure recovery plans are in place for all identified core trading systems Track the planning and execution of regular DRP testing by GT Participate in providing comprehensive and accurate audit report inputs and reporting to internal stakeholder the resolution of any audit findings
- Manage stakeholder relationships by maintaining optimized communication channels between the technical integrations team and stakeholders
- Elicit; analyse and validate requirements for changes to trading systems within a defined stakeholders area within Capital
- Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing
- Company and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned
- Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management
- Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT / BSc degree or other relevant fields
- 2 – 5 years’ experience in Capital Markets environment
- Interacting with diverse people
- Effective stakeholder management of cross functional teams
- Exposure in Trading Systems Development i.e. Front Arena, Calypso, Murex and related
- Related programming languages i.e. Java, Python, C#, ADFL, C++, SQL and related
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- Java
- Python
- SQL