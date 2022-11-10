Project Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the Research sector, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experiencedProject Manager.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Degree level education – Honours in social sciences, master’s in research psychology or Marketing degree preferable.

5 years of full-service market research experience, gained within a research agency in the role of an account manager, research executive, senior research executive, or project manager. Experience in retail tracking/ retail audits is advantageous.

The ability to run projects with minimal input from the Research Operations Manager, taking the initiative, overseeing project timelines and milestones, and proactively communicating updates to the broader team.

Experience working in a fast-paced environment that requires one to juggle multiple responsibilities at once.

Strong management, administrative, and computer literacy skills (including Zoom/MS Teams, Office Package particularly Excel).

Spatial XL, QGIS, or any other experience with viewing, editing, printing, and analysis of geospatial data will be advantageous.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Project setup, including the kick-off meeting, timeline and project pack preparation, development of training material and videos, questionnaire design, setting up the electronic version of the questionnaire, testing of the programmed questionnaire and supplier contract and fees setup.

In-country travel to train the fieldwork teams. Travel will most likely be into East and West Africa, however, travel into other parts of the continent or globe may be required.

Coordinate, support, and monitor all fieldwork activities, including quality control. This includes high-level project performance monitoring as well as in-depth quality assurance checks on the raw data.

Weekly online meetings with suppliers to discuss any issues or concerns that may impact fieldwork.

Manage the relationship with the field supplier and all stakeholders and be in constant communication with them.

Regular updates and reporting to the account manager on the fieldwork that was completed.

Manage the supplier invoicing process using the key performance index scorecard. Monitor the actual spend as compared to the planned budget.

Report and escalate problems or bottlenecks to management as needed.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Enhances department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Ultimately, the project manager should ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope and within budget.

