Project Manager IT

A locally based development company is currently looking for 2 x Project Managers to join their team on a permanent basis. As you will be managing projects for their US based very renowned university, this is a guaranteed career changer!
This is also a 100% remote, work from home opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- project manager
- Project Management
- agile
- prince 2
- development
- programmer
- itil
- development manager
- PMO
- Project Management Agile
- Project management principles
- PMI
- Management methodology
- Project Governance
About The Employer:
Your expertise and established track record in running a software development team will make you a great asset to this management team. Although the role is for a Project Manager / Development Manager that has a strong technical understanding, it will be beneficial if you worked as a Developer and progressed into a management role.
You will gain great exposure working with this US based tertiary institution that will guarantee great exposure and networks into the international market. Never a bad idea to build those ties and have it on your CV, a true game changer.