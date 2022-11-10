Salesforce System Architect

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Salesforce System Architect responsible for conceptualization, research, system design & management of Salesforce ecosystem.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Qualifications & Experience

Min:

Degree or equivalent relevant experience Experience will be evaluated based on the core competencies for the role.

8+ years CRM experience with a minimum of 6 years on the Salesforce

Understanding of the Salesforce product suite, including Sales, Service, Community, Marketing, and Community

Understanding of systems architecture and ability to craft scalable performance-driven

Understanding of key design patterns and large data volume limitations and standard

Understanding of data sharing and visible considerations and how these play into platform

Familiarity with platform authentication patterns (SAML, SSO, OAuth).

Knowledge of data integration tools and experience integrating Salesforce with different business systems (FSC, ETL, marketing automation, reporting, )

Solid understanding of environment management, release management, code versioning standard processes, and deployment

Experience with platform security capabilities (TLS, SSL).

Experience defining the system architecture landscape, identifying gaps between current and desired end- states, and delivering a comprehensive solution that will enable achievement of the desired business outcomes.

Solid background in design/development of large web-based systems, or complete software product lifecycle

Active Salesforce certifications

Experience in the following development technologies:

Methodologies:

Agile

Object-oriented Development

Web API & RESTful web services

System design patterns (MVC, Serverless compute)

Unified Modelling Language

Relational & NoSQL Database Design

Cloud architecture & platforms (Azure, AWS)

Container Platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)

Back-end Technologies:

C#, Java or Node.js

Architecture & Development:

Experience & knowledge of UML diagrams

Proven practical experience with Salesforce application development (hands-on code)

Ideal:

Team leadership experience

Experience in a subset of the following development technologies or similar:

Front-end Technologies HTML5 CSS3 JavaScript Frameworks



Knowledge:



Experience in designing and developing software components and having a very strong Service Oriented Architecture and integration

Experience in Salesforce (SFDC) CRM with end-to-end implementation

com integration experience, including between different business systems as well as working with integration tools.

Proficiency in programming using Salesforce SFDC, [URL Removed] Java, JavaScript, and XML and their use in the development of CRM

Strong experience with configuration, customization, programming with APEX APIs, APEX Triggers, and implementing new instances of com from scratch.

Strong practical deployment knowledge of Visual Force, Flex, Salesforce configurations, Apex classes, APEX Web services, API, AppExchange deployment, and [URL Removed] s-controls.

Ability to define the system landscape, to identify gaps between current and desired end-states and deliver a CRM

Additional com experience includes Workflow Alerts and Actions, and Approval Workflow.

Programming experience with the following languages, J2EE, HTML XML,

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application, Web & Mobile development

Systems analysis and design

UML

Testing practices

Banking operational & systems environment

Additional:

Research & development – prototyping experience

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence

Virtual Assistants Unified Communications

