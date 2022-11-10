SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE Required in CENTURION
CLOSING DATE 16 November 2022
POSITION TYPE Permanent
SALARY R780 245.00 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY: Email your updated CV to shashi at mployglobal
MANDATORY QUESTIONS TO ANSWER IN YOUR APPLICATION:
QUALIFICATIONS
1. Please indicate your area of specialisation.
2. Please indicate your highest qualification achieved.
EXPERIENCE
1. How many years of experience do you have in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)?
2. How many years of experience do you have in significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting?
3. How many years of experience do you have in understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
4. How many years of experience do you have in database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement?
5. How many years of experience do you have in exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL?
6. How many years of experience do you have in understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
JOB PURPOSE
- Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.
QUALIFICATIONS
- National Diploma in IT
EXPERIENCE
- 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
- 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
- 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- 3-5years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement
- 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL.
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
- Database application development and scripting
- Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- ETL Tools and embedded SQL
- Database Security
JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
** Database Application Development and Scripts
- Interpret and compile technical design documentation
- Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.
- Design Databases
- Perform Data Management
- Perform Database mirroring /replication
- Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements
- System Analysis and Design
- Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements
- Provide Business and Systems analysis functions
- Write functional technical design documents
- Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues
- Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies
** Database Administration
- Provide support for Database Administration tasks
- Proactively monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime
- Track and report database performance metrics and analyses database performance
- Perform regular maintenance and backup including monitoring disk space and maintaining database dictionaries
Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes
- Develop, design and deliver the processes required to support the various Business Units.
- Ensure that appropriate service levels and quality standards are maintained.
- Ensure compliance to ICT Governance, SDLC, Project Management and Change Control standards and procedures.
- Analyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requests.
- Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blue prints, and all other associated documentation.
- Determine the dependencies with other modules /systems and the applicable impact of changes proposed.
Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application.
- Provide second line support on Help Desk calls pertaining to function.
- Prioritise response in terms of the levels of severity.
Role Based Training
- Develop and maintain Role Based Training documentation for all business roles using SAP Business Warehouse.
- Ensure availability of training courses, facilitators and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year.
TO APPLY: Contact Shashi Premraj at Mploy Global Resourcing
Desired Skills:
- development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
- knowledge of database schema development and scripting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
TO APPLY: Contact Shashi Premraj at Mploy Global Resourcing [Phone Number Removed];
