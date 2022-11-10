Service Desk Agent (4 X ITALIAN SPEAKING AGENTS)

We are looking for 14 Service Desk Agents with the addition of the language as per below.

4 x Italian Speaking Agents

Required Qualification:

A+

N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment

1-2 Years’ Customer service experience .

1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution .

Duties/Responsible:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

Work environment:

Remote

Office is Open Plan

Physical demands:

Sitting

Travel:

To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

