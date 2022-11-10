Software Tester

QUALITY ASSURANCE TESTERS/TYECHNICIANS – Software

Our client is looking for Quality Assurance Technicians to join their growing

IT development team. The successful candidate will be joining a young, dynamic team

responsible for building new and exciting tech solutions in the insurance space.

Assisting the team in designing and implementing a testing framework.

Testing multiple applications on a host of platforms and devices to ensure the quality and identify bugs to be fixed.

Auditing of existing systems.

Improving release quality and facilitating our SDLC through testing and quality assurance

Building Automated Tests using Selenium and Postman.

Continuous improvements to process and overall testing

Identifying software application weaknesses and target areas

Reviewing software bug reports and highlighting problem areas

Writing automation scripts and implementing software applications

Troubleshooting automation software

Identifying quality issues and creating test reports.

Collaborating with the Development team to solve application faults.

Create new automated tests and tasks and convert existing manual tests and tasks where applicable.

Ensure that bugs are identified and resolved before going into production

Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation

Some of the following skills required:

Matric or equivalent.

Basic knowledge of Unit and Feature testing libraries

Basic understanding programming frameworks.

Knowledge of SDLC

Basic Understanding of APIs and use of Postman

Experience in C# based Selenium Automation frameworks

Familiarity with programming script languages including

programming skills including automation systems and databases

C# (or similar scripting) experience

Previous experience working as a QA automation engineer

Strong attention to detail

Good written and verbal communication skills

Agile Methodology

Knowledge of Azure CI/CD

Execute manual test cases to assist manual testing

Knowledge of the Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Trello etc).

Thoroughness and desire for self-development.

Problem-solving ability.

A good team-player and an excellent communicator (written and verbal).

Other advantageous skills/experience:

Any software testing certification or relevant degree.

Experience in Security Testing

Experience in LnP (load & performance) Testing

Project management

React and/or Angular experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client is a strong team of technology experts. They strive to be leaders in the insure-tech industry and continually look at ways to improve their processes and technology. They embrace challenges, value discipline, focus and resilience, and they always deliver. They honour each other and do not compromise on unity.

Stable company who offers a lot!

The company makes a contribution to Medical Aid and Pension

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

