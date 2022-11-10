Software Tester – Western Cape George Central

QUALITY ASSURANCE TESTERS/TYECHNICIANS – Software
Our client is looking for Quality Assurance Technicians to join their growing
IT development team. The successful candidate will be joining a young, dynamic team
responsible for building new and exciting tech solutions in the insurance space.
- Assisting the team in designing and implementing a testing framework.
- Testing multiple applications on a host of platforms and devices to ensure the quality and identify bugs to be fixed.
- Auditing of existing systems.
- Improving release quality and facilitating our SDLC through testing and quality assurance
- Building Automated Tests using Selenium and Postman.
- Continuous improvements to process and overall testing
- Identifying software application weaknesses and target areas
- Reviewing software bug reports and highlighting problem areas
- Writing automation scripts and implementing software applications
- Troubleshooting automation software
- Identifying quality issues and creating test reports.
- Collaborating with the Development team to solve application faults.
- Create new automated tests and tasks and convert existing manual tests and tasks where applicable.
- Ensure that bugs are identified and resolved before going into production
- Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation
Some of the following skills required:
- Matric or equivalent.
- Basic knowledge of Unit and Feature testing libraries
- Basic understanding programming frameworks.
- Knowledge of SDLC
- Basic Understanding of APIs and use of Postman
- Experience in C# based Selenium Automation frameworks
- Familiarity with programming script languages including
- programming skills including automation systems and databases
- C# (or similar scripting) experience
- Previous experience working as a QA automation engineer
- Strong attention to detail
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Agile Methodology
- Knowledge of Azure CI/CD
- Execute manual test cases to assist manual testing
- Knowledge of the Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Trello etc).
- Thoroughness and desire for self-development.
- Problem-solving ability.
- A good team-player and an excellent communicator (written and verbal).
Other advantageous skills/experience:
- Any software testing certification or relevant degree.
- Experience in Security Testing
- Experience in LnP (load & performance) Testing
- Project management
- React and/or Angular experience
Desired Skills:
- Unit testing libraries
- Feature testing libraries
- programming frameworks
- SDLC
- Postman
- API
- C# based Selenium Automation frameworks
- Programming
- C#
- QA Automation
- Quality Assurance
- Agile Methodology
- Azure CI/CD
- Jira
- Confluence
- Trello
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client is a strong team of technology experts. They strive to be leaders in the insure-tech industry and continually look at ways to improve their processes and technology. They embrace challenges, value discipline, focus and resilience, and they always deliver. They honour each other and do not compromise on unity.
Stable company who offers a lot!
The company makes a contribution to Medical Aid and Pension
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund