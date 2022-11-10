Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Education and experience:
- A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR
- Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT
- TOGAF
- BIZBOK
- application analysis/architecture
- design
- enterprise architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture