Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 10, 2022

Education and experience:

  • A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR
  • Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
  • A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
  • A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT
  • TOGAF
  • BIZBOK
  • application analysis/architecture
  • design
  • enterprise architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

