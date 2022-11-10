SQL Database Administrator

Nov 10, 2022

One of the leading Retail giants based in Cape Town are on the look out for a SQL Database Administrator to join their fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant courses in database management
  • 5+ years of Experience managing SQL SERVER databases, including databases larger than 1TB
  • 3+ years of Experience in SQL SERVER versions 2014-2019
  • 5+ years General understanding of database management concepts
  • 5+ years of Strong proficiency in SQL SERVER database administration – backups, restore, installation, patching, and monitoring error logs.
  • 5+ years of SQL SERVER query performance tuning.
  • 5+ years of Writing STORE PROCEDURES

Desired:

  • 1+ years of SQL SERVER transparent data encryption
  • 2+ years of Experience configuring SQL SERVER ALWAYSON AVAILABILITY groups and DATABASE MIRRORING
  • 2+ years of Migration of SQLSERVER from ON-PREM to AZURE/AWS

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • DBA
  • Database Administrator
  • SQL Server
  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Store procedures

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

