One of the leading Retail giants based in Cape Town are on the look out for a SQL Database Administrator to join their fantastic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Grade 12
- Relevant courses in database management
- 5+ years of Experience managing SQL SERVER databases, including databases larger than 1TB
- 3+ years of Experience in SQL SERVER versions 2014-2019
- 5+ years General understanding of database management concepts
- 5+ years of Strong proficiency in SQL SERVER database administration – backups, restore, installation, patching, and monitoring error logs.
- 5+ years of SQL SERVER query performance tuning.
- 5+ years of Writing STORE PROCEDURES
Desired:
- 1+ years of SQL SERVER transparent data encryption
- 2+ years of Experience configuring SQL SERVER ALWAYSON AVAILABILITY groups and DATABASE MIRRORING
- 2+ years of Migration of SQLSERVER from ON-PREM to AZURE/AWS
