SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading Retail giants based in Cape Town are on the look out for a SQL Database Administrator to join their fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Grade 12

Relevant courses in database management

5+ years of Experience managing SQL SERVER databases, including databases larger than 1TB

3+ years of Experience in SQL SERVER versions 2014-2019

5+ years General understanding of database management concepts

5+ years of Strong proficiency in SQL SERVER database administration – backups, restore, installation, patching, and monitoring error logs.

5+ years of SQL SERVER query performance tuning.

5+ years of Writing STORE PROCEDURES

Desired:

1+ years of SQL SERVER transparent data encryption

2+ years of Experience configuring SQL SERVER ALWAYSON AVAILABILITY groups and DATABASE MIRRORING

2+ years of Migration of SQLSERVER from ON-PREM to AZURE/AWS

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

SQL

DBA

Database Administrator

SQL Server

Azure

AWS

Store procedures

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position