Supply chain pros love their jobs and earning potential is on the rise

People working in supply chain management love their jobs and their earning potential is up. However, employers are placing more emphasis on professional development in the supply chain profession, which has been in the public eye more than ever since the pandemic and other recent disruptions.

These are some of the findings of the 2022 Supply Chain Salary and Career Survey Report conducted by the US-based Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) of which SAPICS, the professional body for supply chain management in southern Africa, is a Premier Elite channel partner.

“The Covid-19 crisis and other disruptions highlighted the importance of supply chains to everyone. From being a field that was not well understood and sometimes undervalued, working in the supply chain profession is now something to aspire to,” says SAPICS president, MJ Schoemaker. “During the pandemic, supply chain professionals were responsible for keeping essential goods on shelves, distributing PPE (personal protective equipment), medical oxygen, ventilators, lifesaving medicines and vaccines. When supply chains failed, there were shortages and stock outs. Suddenly, everyone was talking about supply chains and the interest of our youth was piqued too. The rise of supply chain management has the potential to help fight South Africa’s dire youth unemployment crisis, while at the same time address a deepening supply chain skills shortage across many sectors.

“Those interested in pursuing a career in supply chain management today will find that there is more demand than ever before for supply chain professionals,” Schoemaker says. She notes, however, that there is also more emphasis than ever on suitable supply chain qualifications and continuous skills development.

“Supply chain management is a constantly changing and evolving profession,” she says. “More than two-and-a-half years of volatility stretched supply chains to breaking point and highlighted the need for forward thinking supply chains than can anticipate disruptions – and for skilled, proficient supply chain practitioners.

“‘Forward Thinking Supply Chains’ is the theme of the 45th annual SAPICS Conference, which is Africa’s leading education and networking event for the supply chain profession,” Schoemaker says. “It is vital for all supply chain practitioners to keep updating their skills sets and knowledge and honing their expertise.”

Respondents in the 2022 Supply Chain Salary and Career Survey Report echoed this. The survey revealed that supply chain salaries and compensation are up, but employers are placing more value on professional development.

The survey respondents reported an average 9% pay increase. Overall compensation grew by an average of 12%. Employees with just one certification, certificate or credential earn 17% more than those without, the survey found. APICS certification is particularly in demand, as people with at least one APICS certification earn 25% more than those without. Additionally, more than just a supply chain degree is needed to increase one’s value in the field, the survey revealed. Professionals with a BA in supply chain and an APICS certification earn 18% more than those with a supply chain BA alone.

Through SAPICS, southern African supply chain practitioners have access to the internationally-recognised APICS certifications.

Schoemaker explains: “As the professional body for supply chain management, SAPICS ensures that supply chain professionals are equipped with fit-for-purpose education, training, knowledge and know-how. SAPICS is the South African custodian of a variety of internationally recognised certifications, including the APICS CPIM (Certified in Production and Inventory Management), CSCP (Certified Supply Chain Professional) and CLTD (Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution). These are offered by SAPICS in association with its American affiliate, ASCM. A suite of designations from the Demand Driven Institute in the USA are also highly sought after, as well as the popular Certified Professional Forecaster from the Institute of Business Forecasting (IBF) and Certified Supply Chain Analyst from the International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA).

The CPIM is considered the premier certification for internal supply chain business operations, and more than 74 000 professionals have been certified worldwide. The CLTD programme addresses the burgeoning need for standard benchmarks in the rapidly changing logistics, transportation and distribution industries.

SAPICS is also spearheading the drive to professionalise the supply chain management profession in southern Africa and this process is now well underway, with the first designations – of Supply Chain Management Advanced Practitioner and Supply Chain Management Executive – awarded to an elite group of supply chain professionals.

“By professionally designating individuals, SAPICS will increase supply chain management competence, knowledge and skills, and industry professionals will have prescribed values and ethics to uphold,” says Schoemaker. “Until now, the supply chain field has been unregulated in terms of levels of competence, skills and ethics. The ongoing professional development required to maintain designations will ensure that African supply chain management keeps pace with global best practice.”