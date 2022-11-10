Support Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our client is a rapidly growing company. They are looking for an experienced Support Engineer to join their team.

Education:

B.Sc. Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineer.

Skills:

Windows Server operating system,

Security Policies,

Active Directory

Good working knowledge of Microsoft tools: Word, Excel, SharePoint etc. Ability to write scripts and MACROS in Excel, Python and similar tools for data analysis. Working knowledge of document properties and efficiency tools.

Firewall basics CISCO or FORTINET. Ability to manage these devices, read configuration files and make basic changes to configuration. Basic understanding of VLANs.

Networking. Understand setting up and diagnosing a TCP/IP network.

Development: competency in C#, Visual Studio, Python, Android, Node Red.

Databases:

Competent in MS SQL – very good understanding of how databases and database engines work.

Running scripts, writing, and testing scripts.

Performance management of database engine, replication and mirror technologies.

Database Archiving and Clean-up.

Job Description:

Online Infrastructure Installation and Maintenance.

Work with other engineers, Developers and Business Management in the specification, development, and deployment of new company products.

This is an opportunity to be involved in the operations of an existing Online Transaction switching business as well as to play an active role in designing new products based on the latest architecture and technologies. When they are not actively supporting the infrastructure and customers, there is time to develop prototypes and test new ideas and technologies.

Responsibilities:

Manage Infrastructure

Monitor performance of equipment/environment through existing reports and scripts. As and when required, to develop improved monitoring through aggregation of existing event management.

Reporting:

Run existing MS SQL Reports, modify existing reports and develop new reports.

Perform detailed analysis of data as and when required by the business or customers. Use a combination of reports, SQL scripts, Excel or code that you have written.

Diagnose and address the company’s Server Infrastructure in accordance with the working documentation maintained in QMS. Inspect existing installations, undertake installations, repairs, inspections, backup rotations.

Monitor system health and take preventive action.

Familiarise yourself with the existing processes in place. Update and create related documentation.

Suggest process and product improvements.

Write necessary documents and train other staff or customers.

Report back to your team and management daily.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

C#

Networking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cost to Company

