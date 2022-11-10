Systems Engineer (Part Time)

One of clients, a start up company are looking for Systems Engineers/IT Support Specialist.
- Experience in a similar role and being part of the last point of excalations.
- Excellent customer service skills are required
- Able to work 3-4 US hours (Part Time) between 3pm-11pm/4pm-12pm
Position is fully remote, part time on a long term contract (possible full time position)
Ideally for someone looking for an additional job that has the capacity to work part time in some US hours.
Desired Skills:
- Servers
- Escalations
- Firewalls
- Network Infrastructure
- Remote SUpport
- AD
- PowerShell
- Azure
- O365
- Windows
- Installations
- Troubleshooting
- Adaptable
- Excellent customer service
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Start-Up
– Fully remote
– US Hours
– More details will be shared at a later stage
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home