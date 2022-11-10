Systems Engineer (Part Time)

Nov 10, 2022

One of clients, a start up company are looking for Systems Engineers/IT Support Specialist.

  • Experience in a similar role and being part of the last point of excalations.
  • Excellent customer service skills are required
  • Able to work 3-4 US hours (Part Time) between 3pm-11pm/4pm-12pm

Position is fully remote, part time on a long term contract (possible full time position)

Ideally for someone looking for an additional job that has the capacity to work part time in some US hours.

Desired Skills:

  • Servers
  • Escalations
  • Firewalls
  • Network Infrastructure
  • Remote SUpport
  • AD
  • PowerShell
  • Azure
  • O365
  • Windows
  • Installations
  • Troubleshooting
  • Adaptable
  • Excellent customer service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Start-Up
– Fully remote
– US Hours
– More details will be shared at a later stage

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home

