Systems Engineer (Part Time)

One of clients, a start up company are looking for Systems Engineers/IT Support Specialist.

Experience in a similar role and being part of the last point of excalations.

Excellent customer service skills are required

Able to work 3-4 US hours (Part Time) between 3pm-11pm/4pm-12pm

Position is fully remote, part time on a long term contract (possible full time position)

Ideally for someone looking for an additional job that has the capacity to work part time in some US hours.

Desired Skills:

Servers

Escalations

Firewalls

Network Infrastructure

Remote SUpport

AD

PowerShell

Azure

O365

Windows

Installations

Troubleshooting

Adaptable

Excellent customer service

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Start-Up

– Fully remote

– US Hours

– More details will be shared at a later stage

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

