Role is curently onsite for the period of 2022. Hybrid working will start in 2023.
JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE
The Technical Business Analyst will be a member of a product development team who analyses the business domain, document its processes and systems, outlines business requirements and matches a software business model with the software being built.
Bridges the gap between stakeholders and the development team, interpreting business requirements into understandable development tasks to match a final software product with the expected business value.
- Due to recent expansions and a growing client base, there is a need for the recruitment of another business analyst in our team of business analysts, that will be working with both local and international clients to bridge the gap between stakeholders and the development teams.
Environment:
- High-performance, high-demand, technical and multi-disciplinary environment, with software development as the main business activity.
- Consulting vision and mission of the company requires employees to have the ability to work in both a technical environment (software development), as well as with the human (clients) element.
Experience & Skills
- At least 5 years working experience as Business Analyst
- Basic knowledge of relational databases and SQL (structured query language) will be advantageous.
- Google Data Studio and BigQuery will be advantageous.
- Experience with both agile and waterfall methodologies (hybrid)
- Strong documentation and presentation skills
- Ability to predict challenges and seek to proactively head-off obstacles.
- Excellent time management and organizational skills.
- Experience working in a high-level collaborative environment and promoting a teamwork mentality.
- Experience applying analytical and critical thinking.
- Communication and interpersonal skills.
- Decision-making skills
Technologies:
- Confluence
- Yodiz
- Jira or Asana
- Google Docs and Google Sheets
- Microsoft Visio or similar tool
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree or three-year National Diploma is preferred.
- A Professional certification in a relevant field from an accredited intuition plus previous experience as a Business Analyst will be considered.
Duties/Responsibilities
- Preparing business and functional requirements documentation.
- Elaboration and communication with the customer, working in collaboration with the solution architect and the UX expert to research business problems.
- Assisting the product owner with story mapping and establishing the acceptance criteria.
- Tracking the development process with participation in daily scrum and stand-up meetings to address and accomplish all business requirements.
- Gathering and processing feedback from customer(s) and users – assisting customers and users during the UAT phase.
About The Employer:
Consulting – Financial Services