Test Analyst

Nov 10, 2022

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
  • ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Experience:

  • 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
  • 5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Experience in data validation.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.
  • Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.
  • Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of Cloud Solutions
  • Automation Testing

Desired Skills:

  • test analysis
  • testing
  • Automation Testing
  • Cloud Solutions
  • Business Process Testing
  • Framework
  • BPT
  • Enterprise Solutions
  • testing methodologies
  • HP ALM
  • data validation
  • ISTQB
  • Degree
  • diploma

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

