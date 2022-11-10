Test Analyst

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
Qualifications/ Certification:
- Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
- ISTQB TA or equivalent.
Experience:
- 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
- 5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
- Experience in Integration Testing.
- Experience in data validation.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
- Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.
- Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.
- Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of Cloud Solutions
- Automation Testing
Desired Skills:
- test analysis
- testing
- Automation Testing
- Cloud Solutions
- Business Process Testing
- Framework
- BPT
- Enterprise Solutions
- testing methodologies
- HP ALM
- data validation
- ISTQB
- Degree
- diploma
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma