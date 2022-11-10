Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

Qualifications/ Certification:

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Experience:

7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Testing.

Experience in data validation.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.

Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.

Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of Cloud Solutions

Automation Testing

