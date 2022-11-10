The role of performance for gamers and their attitudes towards it

Top gaming influencers in the META region feel ready to spend the most on performance optimisation, with 41% investing “a very high amount” to pursue this, according to a new survey from Kaspersky.

Top opinion leaders are the most performance driven, with more than half (60%) agreeing their results in games are dependent on it, and most frequently invest in computer components (73%) or accessories such as a mouse or keyboard (56%).

According to Fortune Business Insights research, the global gaming hardware market is estimated to be $3,46-billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $5,23-billion by 2027. Allied Market Research estimates the global gaming accessories market was valued at $6,1-billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14,4-billion by 2030.

The Kaspersky research confirms that top influencers see performance as the key to winning, with 60% agreeing it’s worth investing in equipment that helps them succeed. For improved performance, influencers are most likely to invest in greater PC power (47%), a headset with a microphone (46%), or practicing/playing as much as possible (43%).

This view differs from general gaming community data, where the most important ways of improving performance are PC power (55%), headset/microphone (43%) and practicing/playing as much as possible (41%).

“Based on our survey data, 91% of all gamers agreed performance is a significant factor for them,” says Marina Titova, vice-president, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky. “Besides, our research reflects, that the final result in games is dependent on multiple factors, besides computer processing power. So, gamers will use every chance and opportunity to be the best in what they do.”

In order to maintain the high level of performance and security of the system, Kaspersky recommends the following:

• It’s safer to buy games only from official sites and wait for the sales as they regularly take place, so you won’t be sitting on your hands for long.

• Try to avoid buying the first thing that pops up. Even during Steam’s Summer sale, before buying less well-known titles, read the reviews. If something sounds like an unbelievable offer, it probably is, and people will figure it out.

• Beware of phishing campaigns and unfamiliar gamers. It’s a good option to double-check the website you are redirected to via the link in the received email and the extension of a file you are going to open.

• Reliable security solutions can support specific modes, created for gamers. For instance, “Gaming” and “Do not Disturb” modes in the new Kaspersky solutions automatically turn on while users are gaming, watching movies, or making video calls, then turn off when they are finished. When apps intended for work, study or play are used, the relevant mode activates itself, hiding tasks and notifications. Users only receive critical security alerts when their attention is required.

Within the report Kaspersky defined the following gamers’ categories:

• eSports Pros

See gaming performance as extremely or very important; have taken part in tournaments at least once in the last two years; are either building an income from gaming, or value making some money from it

• eSports Amateurs

Have taken part in tournaments at least once in the last two years and like taking part in tournaments and competitions; do NOT look for money making opportunities from their gaming

• Hardcore Gamers

Play at least 20 hours per week

• Gadget Gamers

Invest a high or very high sum of money to improve their gaming performance (hardware/training/nutrition, etc.)

• Gaming Influencers

Stream at least once a month; have a minimum of 1 000 followers

• Top Gaming Influencers

Stream at least once a week and have at least 10 000 followers