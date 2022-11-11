BCX wins at Cisco Partner Summit

BCX has won the Managed Services Partner of the year award for Middle East and Africa at the Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas.

The Cisco Partner Summit is a global event celebrating top partners, especially in these times of unpredictable challenges. The awards are meant to highlight each partner’s impact on businesses, commitment to customers and ability to excel in everything they do.

“Each partner was selected for their performance across 21 categories and the unique ways in which they are supporting our customers and communities,” says Oliver Tuszik, senior vice-president of Cisco’s global partner sales and GM.

The awards are based on nominations from Cisco teams and alignment with the organisation’s strategic sales, service and revenue goals and objectives. The criteria for top-performing partner recognition include product readiness, improved sales operations, and effective service creation.

Julian Liebenberg, chief of platform solutions at BCX, says: “We’re pleased to be recognized for this incredible accomplishment. As BCX, we have evolved our business into a fully digitalised environment that improves our operational delivery, making it easier for our employees to deliver operational and client service excellence. Operational excellence is one of the founding principles of BCX and it’s gratifying to be celebrated for this.

“BCX prides itself in making a difference and enriching communities by making the impossible possible, through technology. The company helps organisations, employees and customers transform their digital journey using expert insight and a deep understanding of a range of industry sectors.

“As we enter the new age of digitalisation, BCX aims to continue putting customers at the heart of everything they do.”