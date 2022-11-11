Business Analyst

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to translate business needs into detailed business requirements, functional and process, data , people and workflow specifications in relation to change initiatives to inform decision making, the execution and enablement of change initiatives within the company.

Qualifications:

Relevant degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or similar Diploma with a BA Certification

BABOK certification will be advantageous

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis (investment environment experience advantageous)

Understanding of PMBOK or PRINCE2 methodologies would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

