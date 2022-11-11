Requirements:
- BSc Computer science or degree in Informatics (open to alternative qualifications)
- Minimum of six to eight years in a similar role
- MUST have Microsoft Dynamics CRM experience
- Strong skills on the data side, strong technical hands on configurations experience
- Strong technical ability and understanding
- Capital Markets experience (forex experience, would be beneficial)
- Business cases, feasibility studies
- Process re-engineering and understanding of business analysis methodologies
- Experience in project management and delivering small to medium sized projects will be an advantage
- Contribute to continuous improvement and innovation through development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
- Experience leading a team of business analysts will be an advantage for this role
- Proven experience leading analysis initiatives and conducting creative requirements gathering
- Proven experience authoring approach and vision documents that clearly set client expectations
- Superior written and verbal communication skills, including technical and report writing
- Strong business insight and experience, with three or more years in the capital markets environment
- Experience defining test cases as well as defining functional specifications
- Excellent analytical skills
- Independent thinker with excellent analytical skills and attention to detail.
- Takes ownership
- Effective time management skills
- Strong teamwork and cross collaboration ability, ability to build solid relationships across peers and stakeholders in the organisation.
- Previous banking or financial services experience essential (regulatory experience beneficial)
- Exposure to operating in an Agile environment
About The Employer:
[Email Address Removed]