Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 11, 2022

Requirements:

  • BSc Computer science or degree in Informatics (open to alternative qualifications)
  • Minimum of six to eight years in a similar role
  • MUST have Microsoft Dynamics CRM experience
  • Strong skills on the data side, strong technical hands on configurations experience
  • Strong technical ability and understanding
  • Capital Markets experience (forex experience, would be beneficial)
  • Business cases, feasibility studies
  • Process re-engineering and understanding of business analysis methodologies
  • Experience in project management and delivering small to medium sized projects will be an advantage
  • Contribute to continuous improvement and innovation through development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
  • Experience leading a team of business analysts will be an advantage for this role
  • Proven experience leading analysis initiatives and conducting creative requirements gathering
  • Proven experience authoring approach and vision documents that clearly set client expectations
  • Superior written and verbal communication skills, including technical and report writing
  • Strong business insight and experience, with three or more years in the capital markets environment
  • Experience defining test cases as well as defining functional specifications
  • Excellent analytical skills
  • Independent thinker with excellent analytical skills and attention to detail.
  • Takes ownership
  • Effective time management skills
  • Strong teamwork and cross collaboration ability, ability to build solid relationships across peers and stakeholders in the organisation.
  • Previous banking or financial services experience essential (regulatory experience beneficial)
  • Exposure to operating in an Agile environment

About The Employer:

