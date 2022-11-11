Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to translate business needs into detailed business requirements, functional and process, data , people and workflow specifications in relation to change initiatives to inform decision making, the execution and enablement of change initiatives within the company.
Qualifications:
- Relevant degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or similar Diploma with a BA Certification
- BABOK certification will be advantageous
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis (investment environment experience advantageous)
- Understanding of PMBOK or PRINCE2 methodologies would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis