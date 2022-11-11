Business Intelligence Developer at Fempower Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client has an opportunity available for a BI Developer in the Parktown area.

Requirements:

Matric

Degree or Diploma in IS / IT or related field

MS certification advantageous

MS BI certification advantageous

Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development

Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools

Strong data processing skills

Strong data analysis skills

Sound knowledge and experience in Microsoft Business Intelligence Tools

Exceptional coding skills (SQL, C#, other)

Advanced skills in Report and Dashboarding tool/s and techniques

Knowledgeable in BI tools, techniques and methodologies

Database management

Ability to work under pressure

KPAs:

Coding and Scripting

Development and Maintenance

Support and Analysis

Scheduling and monitoring

Database management

Planning and design

General BI

