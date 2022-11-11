Business Intelligence Developer at Fempower Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 11, 2022

Our client has an opportunity available for a BI Developer in the Parktown area.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Degree or Diploma in IS / IT or related field
  • MS certification advantageous
  • MS BI certification advantageous
  • Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development
  • Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools
  • Strong data processing skills
  • Strong data analysis skills
  • Sound knowledge and experience in Microsoft Business Intelligence Tools
  • Exceptional coding skills (SQL, C#, other)
  • Advanced skills in Report and Dashboarding tool/s and techniques
  • Knowledgeable in BI tools, techniques and methodologies
  • Database management
  • Ability to work under pressure

KPAs:

  • Coding and Scripting
  • Development and Maintenance
  • Support and Analysis
  • Scheduling and monitoring
  • Database management
  • Planning and design
  • General BI

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *