Business Intelligence Developer at Fempower Personnel

Our client has an opportunity available for a BI Developer in the Parktown area.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Degree or Diploma in IS / IT or related field
- MS certification advantageous
- MS BI certification advantageous
- Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development
- Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools
- Strong data processing skills
- Strong data analysis skills
- Sound knowledge and experience in Microsoft Business Intelligence Tools
- Exceptional coding skills (SQL, C#, other)
- Advanced skills in Report and Dashboarding tool/s and techniques
- Knowledgeable in BI tools, techniques and methodologies
- Database management
- Ability to work under pressure
KPAs:
- Coding and Scripting
- Development and Maintenance
- Support and Analysis
- Scheduling and monitoring
- Database management
- Planning and design
- General BI