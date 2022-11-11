Business Intelligence Manager

Leading recycling company based in Germiston is seeking a dedicated business Intelligence Manager to join ther team.

Requirements:

Degree in Industrial Engineering and/or System Engineering

Microsoft Excel Advance, Power BI and/or SQL, Visio, Lucid Chart or similar solutions

Experience managing and leading a team.

7 or more years’ experience in business and system improvement.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to independently collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Strong troubleshooting skills and root-cause analysis ability.

Strong planning, organizing and time management skills

Working knowledge on translating business needs into technical specifications

Experience in using agile SDLC, scrum framework, six-sigma tools, lean methods, business and data analysis

Experience in system design (UIs, mock-ups, etc.)

Experience in report writing and executive feedback

Desired Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Results orientated and problem-solving skills

Detail-orientated and quality focused

Systems and process thinking

Change Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

