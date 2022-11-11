Business Intelligence Manager – Gauteng East Germiston

Leading recycling company based in Germiston is seeking a dedicated business Intelligence Manager to join ther team.
Requirements:
- Degree in Industrial Engineering and/or System Engineering
- Microsoft Excel Advance, Power BI and/or SQL, Visio, Lucid Chart or similar solutions
- Experience managing and leading a team.
- 7 or more years’ experience in business and system improvement.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to independently collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
- Strong troubleshooting skills and root-cause analysis ability.
- Strong planning, organizing and time management skills
- Working knowledge on translating business needs into technical specifications
- Experience in using agile SDLC, scrum framework, six-sigma tools, lean methods, business and data analysis
- Experience in system design (UIs, mock-ups, etc.)
- Experience in report writing and executive feedback
Desired Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Results orientated and problem-solving skills
- Detail-orientated and quality focused
- Systems and process thinking
- Change Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree