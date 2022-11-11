Business Intelligence Manager – Gauteng East Germiston

Nov 11, 2022

Leading recycling company based in Germiston is seeking a dedicated business Intelligence Manager to join ther team.
Requirements:

  • Degree in Industrial Engineering and/or System Engineering
  • Microsoft Excel Advance, Power BI and/or SQL, Visio, Lucid Chart or similar solutions
  • Experience managing and leading a team.
  • 7 or more years’ experience in business and system improvement.
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to independently collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Strong troubleshooting skills and root-cause analysis ability.
  • Strong planning, organizing and time management skills
  • Working knowledge on translating business needs into technical specifications
  • Experience in using agile SDLC, scrum framework, six-sigma tools, lean methods, business and data analysis
  • Experience in system design (UIs, mock-ups, etc.)
  • Experience in report writing and executive feedback

Desired Skills:

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Results orientated and problem-solving skills
  • Detail-orientated and quality focused
  • Systems and process thinking
  • Change Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

