C# Intermediate Front End Developer – Remote – R540k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An amazing company with a global footprint is looking to onboard a Front-end intermediate developer.

Ideally you would need to have a good understanding of OOP and SDLC and have a good understanding of web design patterns. You must be able to design a system that is capable of cross platform deployment, also your fusion chart experience will be very beneficial.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 4 years’ experience in C#

js

Angular 10

ReactJS

Bootstrap

OOP

SDLC

AngularJS

Reference Number for this position is FM53051 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

OOP

SDLC

AngularJS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position