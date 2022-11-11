C# Intermediate Front End Developer – Remote – R540k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An amazing company with a global footprint is looking to onboard a Front-end intermediate developer.
Ideally you would need to have a good understanding of OOP and SDLC and have a good understanding of web design patterns. You must be able to design a system that is capable of cross platform deployment, also your fusion chart experience will be very beneficial.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 4 years’ experience in C#
- js
- Angular 10
- ReactJS
- Bootstrap
- OOP
- SDLC
- AngularJS
Desired Skills:
- OOP
- SDLC
- AngularJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree