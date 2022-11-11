Capital Analyst

Role Purpose:
This position reports to the Head: Capital Management function. This roles forms part of a specialist team that is responsible for enhancing shareholder value creation for shareholders through optimising the cost of capital and the risk-adjusted return on equity through strategic planning and execution of efficient capital management disciplines throughout the Group.
Competencies required:
- Sound understanding of applicable capital regimes for capital-driven financial institutions (e.g. Prudential Authority’s Financial Soundness Standard for Insurers, Prudential Authority’s Financial Soundness Standard for Insurance Groups).
- Understanding of insurance business, capital requirements and risk management.
- Strong research and analytical skills.
- Strong modelling skills including excel, coding (python) etc.
- Strong presentation skills
- Strong skills in report writing and in presenting complex information to a diverse audience.
- Planning, coordination and follow through skills. Able to manage stress, pressure and competing demands.
- Self-starter – can run independently with large projects.
- Team player and can coordinate effectively across multiple functions and disciplines.
- Adhere to governance, risk and compliance requirements
Experience and Qualifications:
- Honours degree (minimum) in quantitative fields (Actuarial Science, Statistics, Econometrics or Financial Mathematics). CA (SA), CFA or FRM will also be considered.
- 2-5 years’ experience in a Financial services (banking, insurance or asset management), preferably in a treasury and/or capital management function
Desired Skills:
- capital management
- treasury
- Balance Sheet