Capital Analyst

Role Purpose:

This position reports to the Head: Capital Management function. This roles forms part of a specialist team that is responsible for enhancing shareholder value creation for shareholders through optimising the cost of capital and the risk-adjusted return on equity through strategic planning and execution of efficient capital management disciplines throughout the Group.

Competencies required:

Sound understanding of applicable capital regimes for capital-driven financial institutions (e.g. Prudential Authority’s Financial Soundness Standard for Insurers, Prudential Authority’s Financial Soundness Standard for Insurance Groups).

Understanding of insurance business, capital requirements and risk management.

Strong research and analytical skills.

Strong modelling skills including excel, coding (python) etc.

Strong presentation skills

Strong skills in report writing and in presenting complex information to a diverse audience.

Planning, coordination and follow through skills. Able to manage stress, pressure and competing demands.

Self-starter – can run independently with large projects.

Team player and can coordinate effectively across multiple functions and disciplines.

Adhere to governance, risk and compliance requirements

Experience and Qualifications:

Honours degree (minimum) in quantitative fields (Actuarial Science, Statistics, Econometrics or Financial Mathematics). CA (SA), CFA or FRM will also be considered.

2-5 years’ experience in a Financial services (banking, insurance or asset management), preferably in a treasury and/or capital management function

Desired Skills:

capital management

treasury

Balance Sheet

