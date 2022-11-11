Capital Analyst

Nov 11, 2022

Role Purpose:

This position reports to the Head: Capital Management function. This roles forms part of a specialist team that is responsible for enhancing shareholder value creation for shareholders through optimising the cost of capital and the risk-adjusted return on equity through strategic planning and execution of efficient capital management disciplines throughout the Group.

Competencies required:

  • Sound understanding of applicable capital regimes for capital-driven financial institutions (e.g. Prudential Authority’s Financial Soundness Standard for Insurers, Prudential Authority’s Financial Soundness Standard for Insurance Groups).
  • Understanding of insurance business, capital requirements and risk management.
  • Strong research and analytical skills.
  • Strong modelling skills including excel, coding (python) etc.
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Strong skills in report writing and in presenting complex information to a diverse audience.
  • Planning, coordination and follow through skills. Able to manage stress, pressure and competing demands.
  • Self-starter – can run independently with large projects.
  • Team player and can coordinate effectively across multiple functions and disciplines.
  • Adhere to governance, risk and compliance requirements

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Honours degree (minimum) in quantitative fields (Actuarial Science, Statistics, Econometrics or Financial Mathematics). CA (SA), CFA or FRM will also be considered.
  • 2-5 years’ experience in a Financial services (banking, insurance or asset management), preferably in a treasury and/or capital management function

Desired Skills:

  • capital management
  • treasury
  • Balance Sheet

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *