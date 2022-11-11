Desktop Support Engineer (PE) at Datafin Recruitment – Eastern Cape Gqebera

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the optimum & uninterrupted functionality of daily user operations as your technical skills as a Desktop Support Engineer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its PE team. Providing in person or remote end user support, you will be responsible for all Desktop, Laptop and mobile equipment build (hardware and software), LAN and Radio Links. The ideal candidate must be MCSA 2016 or equivalent Certified with 5 years’ solid technical experience in LAN, End User devices and PC’s, Microsoft and supporting MS Exchange 2010 or higher. You will also require experience supporting Active Directory & multi-Vendor Hardware and Software platforms and have experience with ITIL v2 Foundation. You must have a valid Driver’s Licence and your own reliable transport.

DUTIES:

Perform tasks/activities associated with the provision of end-user support and analyses, diagnoses and resolve software/hardware problems.

Assist with asset management and stock management being responsible for assets deployment and the document trail of the device owner.

Participate in the customer’s ICT project related tasks to improve and enhance the customer’s internal network, this may include any aspect of ICT operations and is not limited to support and include enhancements.

Maintain and document a regular log of daily, weekly, and monthly checks, ensuring proactive operational performance and reliability of the customer’s ICT infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Microsoft MCSA 2016 or equivalent.

5 Years of solid technical experience in LAN, End User devices and PC’s, Microsoft.

Extensive experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher.

ITIL v2 Foundation experience.

Extensive experience supporting Active Directory.

Extensive experience supporting multi-Vendor Hardware and Software platforms.

Self-starter with a proven track record and contactable references.

Essential Own reliable transport and a valid driver’s license.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

