Nov 11, 2022

Our client is seeking a DevOps Engineer to join their team for a 6-month contract, based in Woodmead.
DevOps Engineer involves coordinating the efforts of product design and development with the more business-oriented operations and production to achieve successful new product launches.
Design and development of an organization’s infrastructure in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team.
Enhance overall system reliability and [URL Removed] in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team.
Stay on top of industry trends and best practices whilst recognizing opportunities for automation, design development, and other solutions in a comprehensive manner to boost operational efficiency.
Detailed Responsibilities Of Azure DevOps Engineer:-
All of the following responsibilities must be carried out in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team where applicable.
Designing DevOps Strategy

  • Recommend a migration and consolidation strategy for DevOps tools
  • Design and implement an Agile work management approach
  • Make a quality strategy
  • Design a secure development process
  • Create a tool integration strategy

Implementing DevOps Development Processes

  • Design a version control strategy
  • Integrate source control
  • Manage build infrastructure
  • Implement code flow
  • Implement a mobile DevOps strategy
  • Managing application configuration and secrets

Implementing Continuous Integration

  • Manage code quality and security policies
  • Implement a container build strategy
  • Implement a build strategy

Implementing Continuous Delivery

  • Design a release strategy
  • Set up a release management workflow
  • Implement an appropriate deployment pattern

Implementing Dependency Management

  • Design a dependency management strategy
  • Manage security and compliance

Implementing Application Infrastructure

  • Design an infrastructure and configuration management strategy
  • Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
  • Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure
  • Implement infrastructure compliance and security

Implementing Continuous Feedback

  • Recommend and design system feedback mechanisms
  • Implement a process for routing system feedback to development teams
  • Optimize feedback mechanisms

Minimum Requirements:- Previous experience in a similar role for a minimum of 5 years Experience in both the software development cycle and system administration *Microsoft Certified Azure DevOps advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • 5 Years previous experience in a similar role
  • Experience in both software development cycle and system administration
  • Microsoft Certified Azure DevOps advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

