DevOps Engineer

Our client is seeking a DevOps Engineer to join their team for a 6-month contract, based in Woodmead.

DevOps Engineer involves coordinating the efforts of product design and development with the more business-oriented operations and production to achieve successful new product launches.

Design and development of an organization’s infrastructure in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team.

Enhance overall system reliability and in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team.

Stay on top of industry trends and best practices whilst recognizing opportunities for automation, design development, and other solutions in a comprehensive manner to boost operational efficiency.

Detailed Responsibilities Of Azure DevOps Engineer:-

All of the following responsibilities must be carried out in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team where applicable.

Designing DevOps Strategy

Recommend a migration and consolidation strategy for DevOps tools

Design and implement an Agile work management approach

Make a quality strategy

Design a secure development process

Create a tool integration strategy

Implementing DevOps Development Processes

Design a version control strategy

Integrate source control

Manage build infrastructure

Implement code flow

Implement a mobile DevOps strategy

Managing application configuration and secrets

Implementing Continuous Integration

Manage code quality and security policies

Implement a container build strategy

Implement a build strategy

Implementing Continuous Delivery

Design a release strategy

Set up a release management workflow

Implement an appropriate deployment pattern

Implementing Dependency Management

Design a dependency management strategy

Manage security and compliance

Implementing Application Infrastructure

Design an infrastructure and configuration management strategy

Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure

Implement infrastructure compliance and security

Implementing Continuous Feedback

Recommend and design system feedback mechanisms

Implement a process for routing system feedback to development teams

Optimize feedback mechanisms

Minimum Requirements:- Previous experience in a similar role for a minimum of 5 years Experience in both the software development cycle and system administration *Microsoft Certified Azure DevOps advantageous.

Desired Skills:

5 Years previous experience in a similar role

Experience in both software development cycle and system administration

Microsoft Certified Azure DevOps advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

