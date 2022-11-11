DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Woodmead

Our client is seeking a DevOps Engineer to join their team for a 6-month contract, based in Woodmead.
DevOps Engineer involves coordinating the efforts of product design and development with the more business-oriented operations and production to achieve successful new product launches.
Design and development of an organization’s infrastructure in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team.
Enhance overall system reliability and [URL Removed] in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team.
Stay on top of industry trends and best practices whilst recognizing opportunities for automation, design development, and other solutions in a comprehensive manner to boost operational efficiency.
Detailed Responsibilities Of Azure DevOps Engineer:-
All of the following responsibilities must be carried out in collaboration with the Agile Chapter, Development & Configuration Chapter and the Cloud and Infrastructure Services team where applicable.
Designing DevOps Strategy
- Recommend a migration and consolidation strategy for DevOps tools
- Design and implement an Agile work management approach
- Make a quality strategy
- Design a secure development process
- Create a tool integration strategy
Implementing DevOps Development Processes
- Design a version control strategy
- Integrate source control
- Manage build infrastructure
- Implement code flow
- Implement a mobile DevOps strategy
- Managing application configuration and secrets
Implementing Continuous Integration
- Manage code quality and security policies
- Implement a container build strategy
- Implement a build strategy
Implementing Continuous Delivery
- Design a release strategy
- Set up a release management workflow
- Implement an appropriate deployment pattern
Implementing Dependency Management
- Design a dependency management strategy
- Manage security and compliance
Implementing Application Infrastructure
- Design an infrastructure and configuration management strategy
- Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
- Manage Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure
- Implement infrastructure compliance and security
Implementing Continuous Feedback
- Recommend and design system feedback mechanisms
- Implement a process for routing system feedback to development teams
- Optimize feedback mechanisms
Minimum Requirements:- Previous experience in a similar role for a minimum of 5 years Experience in both the software development cycle and system administration *Microsoft Certified Azure DevOps advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- 5 Years previous experience in a similar role
- Experience in both software development cycle and system administration
- Microsoft Certified Azure DevOps advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma