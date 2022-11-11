DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking for a DevOps Engineer to help them build functional systems that will improve customer experiences.

Area: Century City, Cape Town

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role

Proficient with git and git workflows

Knowledge of gitlab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus

Good knowledge of Python

Working knowledge of databases and SQL

Problem-solving attitude

Collaborative team spirit

Roles & Outcomes:

Maintaining, building, and setting up new development tools and infrastructure

Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes

Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats

Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended

Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions

Improve integration of code between teams

Deploy releases, updates, and fixes

Provide technical support to developers

Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve developer and customer experience

Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems

Develop scripts to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineer

gitlab

yocto

cmake

