Full Stack Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)

REDIS (no sql)

ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)

Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)

Bootstrap

HTML 5

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube

OpenAPI / Swagger

What will you be doing?

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

