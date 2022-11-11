Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential requirements for this role:
- Angular
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)
- REDIS (no sql)
- ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)
- Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)
- Bootstrap
- HTML 5
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube
- OpenAPI / Swagger
What will you be doing?
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years