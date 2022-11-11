Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 11, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

  • Angular
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)
  • REDIS (no sql)
  • ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)
  • Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)
  • Bootstrap
  • HTML 5
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube
  • OpenAPI / Swagger

What will you be doing?

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Java
  • Full stack
  • JavaScript
  • Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

