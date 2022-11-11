Huawei targets SMEs with new Commercial Division

Nov 11, 2022

Huawei South Africa has set up a dedicated department to expand the commercial market, and is inviting resellers to sign up to bring a range of solutions to their small and medium customers.
Currently, the commercial market is promoted through cross-department virtual organisations, but the establishment of the commercial system and the streamlining of commercial processes is expected to help grow the market.
Commercial customers are mainly small and medium-sized customers and reseller partners will be key to addressing and servicing them.
Huawei provides end-to-end digital transformation products and solutions for governments and enterprises, including networking, storage, smart collaboration, and intelligent vision.
These solutions can be employed in a variety of instances such as manufacturing, hotels, retail, education, malls, SMEs and more.
Business scenarios include WiFi 6 for stadium stands, wired campus networks, finance data centres, intelligent wireless manufacturing networks, fully-wireless digital hotels, fully-wireless smart retail, digital commercial real estate, SME campus networks, and much more.
The main target market for Huawei’s commercial business are small and medium-sized clients in business, government and enterprises.
The company is in the early stages of its Commercial Division market expansion and aims to recruit a large number of partners to help cover this wide-ranging markets together.

Resellers are invited to attend the launch event on 22 November to learn more about the Commercial Division and how to join up.
Click here to register.

