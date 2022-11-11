Intermediate C# Backend Developer – Hybrid/JHB – R650k at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A top life insurance hub is on the lookout for an intermediate C# Backend Developer.

The digital era has paved the way for collaboration and my client applies this very principle to life insurance, they are an industry leading hub & they are on the hunt for hyper skilled C# .Net Full stack developers.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 6 years’ experience in C#

Web Integration Developer

C#

.Net

JavaScript

jQuery

CSS

LINQ

WCF

UML

JSON

Reference Number for this position is FM55221 which is a Permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company salary of R650k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position