Intermediate C# Backend Developer – Hybrid/JHB – R650k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top life insurance hub is on the lookout for an intermediate C# Backend Developer.
The digital era has paved the way for collaboration and my client applies this very principle to life insurance, they are an industry leading hub & they are on the hunt for hyper skilled C# .Net Full stack developers.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 6 years’ experience in C#
- Web Integration Developer
- C#
- .Net
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- CSS
- LINQ
- WCF
- UML
- JSON
Reference Number for this position is FM55221 which is a Permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company salary of R650k PA negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree