IT Project Manager (Delivery Lead) at Sasfin

DESCRIPTION OF RESPONSIBILITES

Overall responsibility for the following:

Project initiation, scoping and planning

Project proposal preparation and presentation

Resource scheduling and team capacity management

Management of various types of projects (Infrastructure & software development)/features and delivery utilising Agile methodologies and project management principles.

Simultaneous management of multiple projects

Application of project management and Agile methodologies

Delivery against requirements within time and budget across cross functional teams

Communication with stakeholders, management and colleagues

Understanding the various business units and their key drivers

Understanding the financial services industry

Knowledge of best practices related to Project Management and Agile and the application thereof

Leads the delivery/feature/cross functional teams through all phases of the Software Development process or Agile Framework

Facilitates all Scrum ceremonies seeking to create a regular “Sprint Rhythm”

Identifies and drives implementation of continuous improvements within the project team

Proactively identifies and helps to resolve issues that impact achievement of team sprint commitments

Regularly reports overall project and sprint statuses to management and key stakeholders, escalating major issues as necessary

Maintains a project repository of historical and current project information

Facilitates team meetings, agile ceremonies and other day-to-day activities as required by stakeholders

Ensures the team is fully functional, cooperating, and productive

Shields team from external interferences and removes obstacles/blockers

Administers and manages business relationships with the project’s external consultants and third parties ensuring they meet their project obligations

Suggests and implements improvements to project management, software development and other organizational processes

With the Product Owner, provides the project/feature teams a concise vision and creates a positive team environment

Manage both IT and business stakeholders through regular engagements to ensure the ongoing build of trust, partnerships, and support to manage conflict and complexities within the environment

DESCRIPTION OF TASK

Manage time, scope and budget aspects of a project

Ensure project artefacts identified, completed and delivered on time to stakeholders

Monitor delivery activities to ensure work follows agreed development and deployment processes

Resolve and escalate exceptions and outstanding issues

Identify and manage risks

Run internal and external project meetings

Consult with stakeholders once business case has been approved and a project initiated

Conduct scoping sessions, and document and approve high-level business requirements

Manage resources based on the business requirements whilst adhering to the various management process

Effectively manage business stakeholders’ expectations with the regarding target dates and the cost implications associated with the time frames according to governance processes and time allocations

SKILLS REQUIRED

Relevant IT Degree/Diploma or experience

At least three years project management experience

Formal project management certification would be advantageous

Knowledge, application and experience of the Agile methodology

Proven track record in project implementation

Proficient in Microsoft Office products

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

Hands on, ability to work under pressure, to tight deadlines, and handle a high volume of work

High attention to detail

Highly organised and methodical

Good verbal communication skills

Leadership capabilities

Good facilitation and conflict resolution skills

Strong negotiation skills

Proactive

Organised

Excellent attention to detail

Good communication, documentation and administrative skills

Experience in the budgeting process

Self-starter and must be able to work without supervision

People’s person

Ability to work in a team

REMUNERATION

CTC Market-related salary, based on qualification and experience.

Interested applicants can forward their CV to [Email Address Removed] by no later than 30 November 2022.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to undergo employment checks.

*Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submission

Desired Skills:

IT project Manager

Agile

Infrastructure

Software

Scrum

Agile Methodology

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We value a spirit of partnership

Sasfin Wealth has provided trusted advice and wealth management solutions to respected families and prized organisations for over 125 years.

Our belief in the value of strong relationships is what has appealed to our clients since the first days of our founding. The commitment we offer clients has thereby secured our reputation as an award winning and leading private client portfolio management and stockbroking businesses in South Africa.

As an independent and innovative financial services provider, we design bespoke and model investment solutions and provide a range of advisory solutions that meet the unique needs of private clients and institutional investors.

