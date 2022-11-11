IT Project Manager (Delivery Lead) at Sasfin

DESCRIPTION OF RESPONSIBILITES
Overall responsibility for the following:
- Project initiation, scoping and planning
- Project proposal preparation and presentation
- Resource scheduling and team capacity management
- Management of various types of projects (Infrastructure & software development)/features and delivery utilising Agile methodologies and project management principles.
- Simultaneous management of multiple projects
- Application of project management and Agile methodologies
- Delivery against requirements within time and budget across cross functional teams
- Communication with stakeholders, management and colleagues
- Understanding the various business units and their key drivers
- Understanding the financial services industry
- Knowledge of best practices related to Project Management and Agile and the application thereof
- Leads the delivery/feature/cross functional teams through all phases of the Software Development process or Agile Framework
- Facilitates all Scrum ceremonies seeking to create a regular “Sprint Rhythm”
- Identifies and drives implementation of continuous improvements within the project team
- Proactively identifies and helps to resolve issues that impact achievement of team sprint commitments
- Regularly reports overall project and sprint statuses to management and key stakeholders, escalating major issues as necessary
- Maintains a project repository of historical and current project information
- Facilitates team meetings, agile ceremonies and other day-to-day activities as required by stakeholders
- Ensures the team is fully functional, cooperating, and productive
- Shields team from external interferences and removes obstacles/blockers
- Administers and manages business relationships with the project’s external consultants and third parties ensuring they meet their project obligations
- Suggests and implements improvements to project management, software development and other organizational processes
- With the Product Owner, provides the project/feature teams a concise vision and creates a positive team environment
- Manage both IT and business stakeholders through regular engagements to ensure the ongoing build of trust, partnerships, and support to manage conflict and complexities within the environment
- DESCRIPTION OF TASK
- Manage time, scope and budget aspects of a project
- Ensure project artefacts identified, completed and delivered on time to stakeholders
- Monitor delivery activities to ensure work follows agreed development and deployment processes
- Resolve and escalate exceptions and outstanding issues
- Identify and manage risks
- Run internal and external project meetings
- Consult with stakeholders once business case has been approved and a project initiated
- Conduct scoping sessions, and document and approve high-level business requirements
- Manage resources based on the business requirements whilst adhering to the various management process
- Effectively manage business stakeholders’ expectations with the regarding target dates and the cost implications associated with the time frames according to governance processes and time allocations
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma or experience
- At least three years project management experience
- Formal project management certification would be advantageous
- Knowledge, application and experience of the Agile methodology
- Proven track record in project implementation
- Proficient in Microsoft Office products
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
- Hands on, ability to work under pressure, to tight deadlines, and handle a high volume of work
- High attention to detail
- Highly organised and methodical
- Good verbal communication skills
- Leadership capabilities
- Good facilitation and conflict resolution skills
- Strong negotiation skills
- Proactive
- Organised
- Excellent attention to detail
- Good communication, documentation and administrative skills
- Experience in the budgeting process
- Self-starter and must be able to work without supervision
- People’s person
- Ability to work in a team
REMUNERATION
CTC Market-related salary, based on qualification and experience.
Interested applicants can forward their CV to [Email Address Removed] by no later than 30 November 2022.
Shortlisted applicants will be required to undergo employment checks.
*Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submission
Desired Skills:
- IT project Manager
- Agile
- Infrastructure
- Software
- Scrum
- Agile Methodology
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We value a spirit of partnership
Sasfin Wealth has provided trusted advice and wealth management solutions to respected families and prized organisations for over 125 years.
Our belief in the value of strong relationships is what has appealed to our clients since the first days of our founding. The commitment we offer clients has thereby secured our reputation as an award winning and leading private client portfolio management and stockbroking businesses in South Africa.
As an independent and innovative financial services provider, we design bespoke and model investment solutions and provide a range of advisory solutions that meet the unique needs of private clients and institutional investors.