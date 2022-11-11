IT Project Manager – Gauteng Bryanston

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related degree

3 – 5 years software development experience

Proven knowledge of the software development life-cycle.

Experience working on a variety of software development projects

Deep programming language knowledge

The purpose of this position design, develop, and test software and applications, including directing and participating in programming activities, monitoring, and evaluating system performance, and designing and implementing new programs and features

Development and Deployment

Designing and developing software systems using scientific analysis and mathematical models to predict and measure outcomes and design consequences.

Adheres to Microsoft Best Practice and SDLC coding standards defined by the technical department

Follows ITIL aligned change control and release management practices for all deployments

Designs and codes superior technical solutions

Creates well-designed, reusable object that are scalable and flexible

Develops solutions by studying requirements analysis and information needs and performs the design and deploys the solution

Implements workflows and develops business intelligence dashboards

Actively participates in design reviews by providing creative and practical ideas and solutions

Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities, or status.

Conferring with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities.

Leads software programming and documentation development.

Undertakes user systems testing, user regression testing and bug testing to aid in the design, coding and testing of technical solutions

Updates all content and HTML elements on Know How to ensure currency and relevancy

Develops and deploys services to be accessible through any web enabled device with mobile views for all sites and pages where applicable

Modifying software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.

Database administration

Regularly performs backend database and environment maintenance in alignment with Microsoft and Merchants Best Practice and policy

Implements steps in order to maintain data integrity at all times

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Programming

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Looking for the next step in your career? Enjoy a challenge? Do you have an ambition for innovation? Want to make a difference?

With over 35 years’ experience in managing contact centre operations across the globe, we are proud of our ability to deliver real business value through our exceptional people, best practice models, process and leading technologies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

