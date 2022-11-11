IT Software Engineer at Old Mutual Finance – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

In This Role, You will Get To:

Conduct full System Design process.

Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.

Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.

Provide coaching and mentoring to Junior Programmers.

Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent and a Bachelor diploma or degree in computer related field e.g:

B/Tech : Computer Science

BSc : Computer Science

BSc : Computer Systems

BSc : Information Technology

3 to 5 Years relevant experience.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Java

ANT

Source control – Git, SVN

XML

Html

Patterns

UML

Relational databases

SQL

Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty

Soap API

REST API

The time is now to find your greatness by becoming part of a company where potential is revealed and growth is inevitable

Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

