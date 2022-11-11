IT Software Engineer at Old Mutual Finance

In This Role, You will Get To:
- Conduct full System Design process.
- Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
- Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
- Provide coaching and mentoring to Junior Programmers.
- Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).
What You Will Need To Succeed:
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent and a Bachelor diploma or degree in computer related field e.g:
- B/Tech : Computer Science
- BSc : Computer Science
- BSc : Computer Systems
- BSc : Information Technology
3 to 5 Years relevant experience.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Java
- ANT
- Source control – Git, SVN
- XML
- Html
- Patterns
- UML
- Relational databases
- SQL
- Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty
- Soap API
- REST API
The time is now to find your greatness by becoming part of a company where potential is revealed and growth is inevitable
Skills
Apache Web Server, Git, Git Svn, Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML), Java, Jetty, Netty (Software), RESTful APIs, SOAP APIs, SQL, Unified Modeling Language (UML), Web Servers, XML Schema
Desired Skills:
- Java
- ANT
- Source control – Git
- SVN
- XML
- Apache Web Server
- Git
- Git Svn
- Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML)
- Jetty
- Netty (Software)
- RESTful APIs
- SOAP APIs
- SQL
- Unified Modeling Language (UML)
- Web Servers
- XML Schema
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree