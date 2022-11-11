Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills
- JavaEE
- EJB (Back-end)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter
Desired Skills:
- Java
- ejb
- Core Java
- Java 8
- Spring Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years