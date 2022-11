Mobile / Front End Developer (Contract) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Pretoria based client is looking for a Mobile / Front End Developer for a 6- month contract. This position is a Hybrid model working environment.

Experience in one or more of the the following is an advantage:

Flutter, C#, React

SQL Server, PostgreSQL

AWS

Mobile development

Desired Skills:

Front-End/Mobile Development

Flutter/C#/React

SQL Server/PostgreSQL

AWS

