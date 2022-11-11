.NET Developer

.NET Software Engineer required to join an expanding organisation who work with various clients on projects across the board.

Education/ Experience:

BSc. Or IT related Degree

A minimum of 5 years Development experience

Skills:

A strong knowledge and working experience with C#, ASP.NET core or web development experience using a JavaScript web framework (advantageous if you have full stack experience)

A proven track record developing SOAP and/or REST interfaces

Demonstrable optimisation, profiling, testing and refactoring skills

Excellent communicator & fluent in English

Full stack experience

Excellent grasp on testing & Test Driven Development

Great understanding on SOLID

Experience in Agile development methodologies (XP, Scrum, Kanban)

Understanding of messaging technologies like RabbitMQ and document DB’s like MongoDB

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

.Net

ASP.NET

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position