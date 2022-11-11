Network Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Reporting to ICT Leader

Minimum Qualification Required :

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) or similar certification

Diploma in Information Technology will be an advantage.

ITIL Foundations or equivalent required

At least 10 years’ proven experience in IT support.

With 2 Years of network support and managing network services providers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Asset and configuration management.

– Change management.

– Hardware and software life-cycle planning.

– Maintaining a best practice network and security environments (analysis, reporting, etc).

– Monitoring, diagnostics and troubleshooting.

– IT Project Management/Technical Network and Security lead within projects.

– Vendor management – vendors linked to network and security services.

– Documentation of IT procedures, processes and standards relating to network and security.

– Travel between sites within the organisation.

– Network, and security support.

– Involved with or directly defining security software and hardware requirements.

– Participate in the procurement and budget process.

– Reporting.

– Adhoc first line desktop support and IT administrative services.

