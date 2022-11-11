OKI plans to go big in SA

OKI MEITA has announced strategic plans to grow the industrial and office printing solutions in the South African market through partnerships.

“We are not only here to stay – we are here to grow. Along with our industry-leading partners, we believe in the ongoing commitment to enhance our market coverage and share in South Africa,” says Mathias Militzer, vice-president: MEITA at OKI.

“There are amazing and solid opportunities for OKI in South Africa. Offering industrial and office printing solutions in different verticals within this country has been vital for our global brand and leadership. To work in one of the world’s most dynamic markets can only push us to deliver more efficiently and grow in a faster, yet stable pace.”

OKI’s product line-up includes A4 and A3 digital LED printers and MFPs for business applications, plus a range of industrial printing products including sheet-fed and roll-to-roll label production and packaging printers, transfer media printing with White Toner, HD medical imaging with DICOM embedded printers.

OKI Europe’s MEITA branch operates from Dubai, UAE, and is responsible for the Middle East, India, Turkey, and Africa regions.

“Through our strategic partnerships we can ensure to deliver solutions that break down our customer specific barriers to greater success and help them achieve their current and future business goals,” says Militzer.