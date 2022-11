Project Manager

We are looking for a Project Manager with 5 years’ of experience.

Must have a PMP and PRINCE2 Practitioner Certification.

Must be familiar with ICT and Fixed Line technologies, concepts, and terminology.

Hybrid work model

Location – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

5 years’ experience

PMP Certification

PRINCE2 Practitioner Certification

ICT and Fixed Line Technologies

Concepts

Terminology

Learn more/Apply for this position