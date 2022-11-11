Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Mining industry is requiring a Project Manager who will be responsible for managing contracts, receiving claims from contractors and, ensuring contractors deliver based on baselined project schedules. The incumbent will oversee and manage the projects and oversee the project from the start through to completion, ensuring that work is completed on time and within its budget. The Project Manager will coordinate and manage the resources in his team, both in the office and on site and interfaces with SPM, Engineering, Planning, Costing, Risk, and the Vendors through Procurement. This will be a 12-Month Contract. Duties:- Closely monitor project on an ongoing basis to determine progress against baselines (Performance) Implement corrective actions were required to correct gaps identified Coordinate plans and estimates, including budgets and timescales Ensure clear alignment of team Prepare and present documents as required Facilitate dispute resolution Identify areas for improvement in existing processes Ensure compliance to policies, systems, procedures, and legislation and adhere to sound corporate governance principles Implement portfolio targets in alignment with legislation and charters (e.g. Mining Charter, BBBEE, SHE, Covid-19 etc.) Manage / facilitate Project Schedule Quality Assurance, Risk, Safety and Cost Manage direct subordinates i.e. recruitment, performance management and coaching of staff members Engage with various project stakeholders Provide commercial and financial inputs where required Facilitate and generate required project documentation Ensure compliance to applicable SHE policies and procedures and good housekeeping principles are upheld. Minimum Requirements:- Bachelor of Engineering Degree essential Minimum 8 years relevant experience in managing multi-billion Rand construction and mining MEGA Projects Certificate of Fitness essential *Competence: MS Office Relevant Packages essential. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

